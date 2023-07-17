PEGylated Proteins Market 2023 Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Enzon Pharmaceuticals

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market is valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.71% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

PEGylation is a method of altering or binding biological molecules by coupling with polyethylene glycol. PEGylation helps in improving the stability and solubility of the drug, along with it reduces immunogenicity by altering the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. The market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as rising consumption of protein-based drugs, increasing inclination towards protein treatments, coupled with the development of the biologics sector

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, etc. is stipulating the demand for PEGylated Proteins in the global market. According to National Cancer Institute, the number of cancer patients is expected to rise to 29.5 million cases, by the year 2040 from 18.1 million cases, in the year 2018. Accordingly, the high incidences of cancer are fostering the demand for PEGylated proteins in cancer therapy accelerating the growth of the market. In addition, the growing investment in the R&D of biologics, as well as the high presence of strong pipeline drugs are presenting various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of the production process for PEGylation and patent expiration for novel PEGylated biologics are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global PEGylated Proteins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness regarding advanced therapeutics, increasing incentives to advance healthcare plans and the presence of key players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of a huge population base, surging demand for proteins-based drugs, and the increased government funds in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Celares GmbH

Profacgen

Creative PEGworks

NOF America Corp.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Laysan Bio, Inc.

By Protein Type:

Colony-stimulating factor

Interferons

Erythropoietin

Recombinant factor VII

Others

By Product & Services:

Consumables

Services

By Application:

Cancer

Autoimmune diseases

Hepatitis

Multiple sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal disorders

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Academic & research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

