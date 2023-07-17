Manual Toothbrush Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 7.5% by 2029

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Manual Toothbrush Market is valued at approximately USD 5.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Manual Toothbrush is referred to as a handheld brush that is created by using hard plastic and it consists of soft plastic bristles to clean between the teeth and the gums. This toothbrush helps in removing plaque, food, and debris by moving the brush up and down over the teeth and gums. Factors such as the growing popularity of plant-based and biodegradable materials-based toothbrushes, increasing disposable income, and increasing incidences of oral diseases are some prominent factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

The growing awareness regarding dental hygiene is considered a key aspect of human health, which is directly associated with the demand for manual toothbrushes among the population. According to Statista analysis, the global dental market was estimated to be worth around USD 31.5 billion in the year 2018, which is flourishingly growing and reached USD 36.8 billion in 2021. Thus, these aforementioned factors are augmenting the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the rising introduction of innovative products, as well as the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the increase in competitive pricing is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Manual Toothbrush Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a huge consumer base, the rise in environment-conscious consumers, and shifting preferences towards branded toothbrushes. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high importance of oral hygiene and presence of leading market players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Unilever

Proctor & Gamble

Pigeon Corporation

Anchor Group

Oriflame

Amway

Dr. Fresh

By Type:

Ultra-soft

Medium Soft

Hard

By End-user:

Individuals

Dental Clinics/Offices

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

