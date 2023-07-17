Automotive NVH Materials Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031 | (CAGR) of 8.1%

Our research study on the global Automotive NVH Materials market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive NVH Materials market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive NVH materials market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive NVH materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

NVH or Harshness with Noise Vibration materials finds applications across the automotive industry. These materials are primarily used to regulate the NVH performance of any vehicle. In addition to that, they are also used to regulate airborne noise and structure-borne noise.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for passenger vehicles is growing across various developing countries. Thus, it will primarily fuel the growth of the global automotive NVH materials market. Further, increasing focus on the production of lightweight vehicles will also contribute to the growth of the global automotive NVH materials market during the study period.

Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles will also benefit the automotive NVH materials market. Further, rapid urbanization and growing demand for eco-friendly and comfortable drives at low cost will surge the growth of the automotive NVH materials market.

Favorable government policies and rising vehicle production will also boost the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. In addition, the growing range of technological advancements, such as advanced safety features, comfort, etc., will escalate the demand for automotive NVH materials during the study period. On the contrary, the presence of efficient alternative technologies may limit the growth of the automotive NVH materials market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive NVH materials market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is owing to the presence of various renowned automotive manufacturers in the region, which is driving the growth of the automotive NVH materials industry. Furthermore, the strong economic growth of countries like India, China, and Indonesia will also contribute to the growth of the automotive NVH materials market.

The rapidly rising population and increasing living standards of the people will also benefit the market in the coming years. In addition to that, North America is forecast to register a substantial growth rate due to the implementation of strict regulations on the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Leading Players

• BASF SE

• 3M Company

• BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc

• Dow chemical company

• ElringKlinger AG

• Huntsman corporation

• Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd

• Unique Fabricating Inc

• W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG

• Wolverine Advanced Materials

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive NVH materials market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Type:

• Rubber

• Foam

• PVC

• Metal Sheet

• Cork

• Felt

• Others

By Application:

• Sound Absorption

• Insulation

• Vibration Damping

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive NVH Materials market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automotive NVH Materials market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

