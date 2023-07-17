Equine Healthcare Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1900

Global Equine Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Equine healthcare is medical care and related services that are provided to horses used for racing and wagering, competitive riding, and recreation. Equine healthcare encompasses regular veterinary treatment for immunizations, parasite management, and dental care, along with grooming and hoof care and protection from the elements including rain, wind, and snow. The growing prevalence of diseases in horses, and increasing requirements for equine diagnostics, coupled with rising government support are attributed to the market demand across the globe.

The growing awareness regarding animal healthcare is leading the market growth because of the rising initiatives for animal conservation for environmental welfare, along with animal health plays a vital role in the well-being and safety of animals and humans. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture announced a total investment of USD 3 billion in animal health and nutrition in September 2021. In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with age 50 and under age 15 are more prone to develop severe diseases when infected with the eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). Thus, these aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments by key industry players, as well as increasing expenditure in the equine racing and sports industry are presenting various growth prospects over the foreseen years. However, the reduction in the equine population and dearth of resources in underdeveloped and developing regions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Equine Healthcare Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing expenditure on healthcare products and services, along with presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing incidences of equine diseases, as well as the rising government support in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cev

SOUND

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Esaote SPA

Vetoquinol S.A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

In April 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH announced the introduction of RenuTend- a new stem cell therapy. This new launch aims on enhancing the healing of tendon and suspensory ligament injuries in horses.

In September 2022, Zoetis declared the acquisition of NewMetrica, which aims on expanding the company’s companion animal portfolio, by including new health-associated quality-of-life instruments.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1900

By Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Software & Services

Others

By Indication:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Parasite Control

Internal Medicine

Equine Herpes Virus

Equine Influenza

Others

By Activity:

Sports/Racing

Recreation

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

