Film Dressing Market Report 2023-2030 Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

Global Film Dressing Market is valued at approximately USD 1,454.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.54% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Film dressings are thin polyurethane (polymer) sheets that are transparent and covered in an adhesive. These dressings are offered in a variety of shapes and sizes, which is permeable to water vapor, oxygen, and carbon dioxide whereas resistant to bacteria and water. The rising number of accidents, trauma cases and burn injuries, the growing condition of chronic conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, and increasing technological advancements in wound dressing are some prominent factors that are impelling the market demand across the globe.

The growing spending on chronic and surgical wounds to access improved and advance medical facilities is also exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. As per Statista, in Brazil, the healthcare expenditure during 2019 accounted for USD 182.38 billion and it is anticipated that the amount increases and reach USD 212.59 billion by the year 2028. Moreover, an article published in NCBI stated that in 2021, it was estimated that approximately 2.0% of the total population was affected by chronic wounds in the United States. Hence, these factors are stipulating the demand for film dressing, thus, in turn, reinforcing the market growth at a substantial rate. In addition, the rising availability of products on e-commerce platforms and the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are propelling the market demand over the forecasting years. However, stringent manufacturing policies and the availability of alternative wound care products are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Film Dressing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the accessibility of supportive reimbursement programs, higher treatment costs, and growing R&D activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of new products, escalating population, increase in medical tourism, and rising cases of chronic wounds are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DermaRite

Lohmann & Rauscher

Johnson & Johnson

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

