Sustainable Palm Oil Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 10.9%

Our research study on the global Sustainable Palm Oil market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Sustainable Palm Oil market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global sustainable palm oil market size was US$ 17,120 million in 2021. The global sustainable palm oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 44,117 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Palm oil finds applications in myriad end-user industries, such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. The rising demand for sustainable palm oil will drive the growth of the overall market during the study period. Furthermore, palm oil is also used as a transport fuel. Moreover, it is one of the essential components in the manufacturing of personal care products, which will drive the growth of the market.

The benefits of palm oil in food as it increases longevity and resists the oxidation will contribute to the growth of the global sustainable palm oil market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness related to the advantages of palm oil will contribute to the market growth. In addition, palm oil is widely recommended to cure malaria, deficiency of vitamin A, aging, high blood pressure, brain disease, etc., which will boost the growth of the sustainable palm oil market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sustainable palm oil market is forecast to emerge as the largest market for sustainable palm oil, owing to the contribution of Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the major producers of palm oil. Further, other countries such as Thailand, Nigeria, Columbia, and Ecuador will also significantly contribute to the growth of the sustainable palm oil market during the study period. In addition to that, the presence of some of the largest cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals industry, in the region will drive the demand for sustainable palm oil during the study period. Growing consumer awareness related to the health benefits of palm oil in the region will also benefit the sustainable palm oil market during the study period.

Leading Players

• New Britain Palm Oil Limited

• Sime Darby

• Golden Agri-Resources Limited

• Astra Agro Lestari

• IOI Corporation Berhad

• Cargill

• KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

• Wilmer International Limited

• Kulim Berhad

• United Plantation Berhad

• SIPEF Group Belgium

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global sustainable palm oil market segmentation focuses on Origin, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

By Origin

• Organic

• Conventional

By Product Type

• Crude Palm Oil

• RBD Palm Oil

• Palm Kernel Oil

• Fractionated Palm Oil

By End-User

• Food & Beverage

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Biofuel & Energy

• Pharmaceutical

• Industrial

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

