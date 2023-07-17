Cancer Gene Therapy Market Recent Opportunities and Demand During 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Cancer Gene Therapy Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market:

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market is valued at approximately USD 1.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.99% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cancer gene therapy is a new treatment modality that assists in the introduction of new genes into a cancerous cell or the nearby tissue that leads to cell death or slows the growth of cancer. This treatment technique is flexible and a variety of genes and vectors are being utilized in clinical trials that present positive results, which is gaining huge popularity as a novel method for treating human ailments. The flourishing development of the pharmaceutical industry, surging demand for novel cancer therapeutics, and rising government support are the primary factors that are fostering market demand across the globe.

The rising incidences of cancer globally are a key driving factor for market growth. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, the number of cancer patients is estimated to account for 18.1 million, which is projected to reach 29.5 million patients by the year 2040. Accordingly, the growing prevalence of cancer is fueling the demand for wide range of diagnosis and treatment alternatives, which, in turn, accelerates the growth of the Cancer Gene Therapy Market. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements in cancer gene therapy, as well as growing R&D investments, are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in the foreseen years. However, the high cost associated with gene therapy and unwanted immune responses is hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of well-established market players and increasing investment in healthcare facilities in the region. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising research funding for novel therapeutics by government bodies, as well as growing demand for novel therapeutics are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.

Bluebird bio Inc.

GlaxoSmithKlineInc.

Introgen TherapeuticsInc.

MerckKGaA

BioCancell Inc.

Elevate Bio Inc.

Genelux Corporation

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Gene Transfer

By End Use:

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

