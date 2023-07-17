Seed Treatment Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2031

Our research study on the global Seed Treatment market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Seed Treatment market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global seed treatment market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global seed treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

High-quality seeds are in high demand due to the growing population and changing consumer preferences. Thus, it is primarily driving the growth of the global seed treatment market. Further, the high costs associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds as they are treated with chemicals will also fuel the demand for seed treatment during the study period.

Seed treatment has emerged as a substantial solution due to problems related to the regulations limiting the fumigation and foliar application of pesticides. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market. Further, the growing commercialization of new biotech crops, including soybeans, maize, cotton, etc., will benefit the seed treatment market over the forecast period. On the contrary, the low shelf life of treated crops may limit the growth of the seed treatment market.

The advancement of seed treatment technology and rising government support will drive market growth during the forecast period. Various government bodies are making efforts such as organizing nationwide campaigns to help farmers receive pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global seed treatment market, owing to the rising dominance of the agriculture industry. Further, the agricultural sector in Europe is also growing at a substantial rate, which will contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market. The rising demand for organic food products, combined with the ongoing innovations in the agricultural industry, will contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific seed treatment market is forecast to have a significant contribution due to rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of seed treatment. Further, growing disposable income and rising consumption of food due to the growing population will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific seed treatment market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Syngenta International AG

• Bayer CropScience AG

• BASF SE

• Corteva Agriscience

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Germains Seed Technology

• UPL Limited

• Incotec Group BV

• Valent Biosciences Corporation

• Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global seed treatment market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Crop, and Region.

By Type:

• Insecticides

• Fungicides

• Other chemical treatment

• Nonchemical

By Application Time:

• Pre-treated

• Farm-treated

By Crop Type:

• Corn/Maize

• Soybean

• Wheat

• Canola

• Cotton

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

