Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei wins women's doubles at Wimbledon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 16), marking her sixth doubles grand slam victory.

After a one hour and 51 minute match, Hsieh and Strycova upset the third-seeded Australian and Belgian duo of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 and 6-4 to win the title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, according to WTA Tennis.

This marks the fourth time Hsieh has won the Wimbledon doubles title, with the previous victory occurring in 2021 when she teamed up with Mertens, and her third Wimbledon title in a row.

Hsieh and Strycova also won the doubles trophy at Wimbledon in 2019. With both athletes aged 37, they are the oldest women's doubles pair to reach and win Grand Slam finals.

On June 11, Hsieh teamed up with Wang Xinyu (王欣瑜) of China to win the women's doubles title at the French Open. Having won both the French Open and Wimbledon consecutively, Hsieh has completed the rare "Channel Slam."

The victory represents Hsieh's sixth Grand Slam women's doubles title, out of seven finals appearances. In addition to her four Wimbledon wins, which took place in 2013, 2019, 2021, and 2023, she has also won the French Open twice, in 2014 and 2023.

For their win at this year's Wimbledon, Hsieh and Strycova will share a cash prize of £600,000 (NT$24 million).