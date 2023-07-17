Residents in northern Taiwan affected by smoke from landfill fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out at a garbage landfill in Xinfeng Township in Hsinchu County, at 6 p.m. on Sunday (July 16), according to UDN.

Fire department officials suspect the fire was caused by methane produced by the bottom layer of garbage in the landfill. Smoke from the fire drifted into neighboring communities, forcing some to close the windows and doors of their residences.

Bystanders estimated the fire to be about five basketball courts in size. The Hsinchu County Fire Department dispatched 15 vehicles and 33 firefighters to the scene. Four excavators were also sent to help contain the fire.

The Xinfeng Landfill is located next to Provincial Highway 15 and the Fengbi Tunnel. The landfill covers an area of about 10 hectares.

Firefighters expected it would take a minimum of six hours to bring the fire under control.