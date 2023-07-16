High rise construction project catches fire in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-rise residential project in New Taipei’s Sanchong District caught fire on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. (July 15), with flames emerging from the top of the 14-floor structure, sparking concern from local residents.

The New Taipei City Public Works Department is investigating the fire, and in particular the fact that construction had finished for the day at 5 p.m., and yet the fire broke out around 10 p.m. and was finally extinguished at 11:05 p.m, per UDN.

The construction project was located at Sanchong’s Renyi Street, near National Highway No. 1, as well as the Chongyang Pumping Station on the Tamsui River embankment.

According to the Public Works Department, the residential construction project consists of two buildings with 14 floors above ground, and 4 floors underground, providing for a total of 158 individual households.

On Saturday (July 15), construction workers were carrying out rebar installation and binding, as well as water and electrical work. An on-site security guard noticed the fire and immediately notified the fire department.

The Public Works Department said that if the construction site didn’t maintain adequate safety or maintenance procedures, the constructor could be found to be in violation of Articles 63 and 89 of the Building Act and subject to maximum fines of NT$90,000 (US$2,900).

Furthermore, the construction site will be subject to follow-up professional appraisals for structural safety. Work can only commence after safety concerns are adequately addressed.

The local fire department said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. It added that construction of this residential project started on September 15, 2021, and is scheduled to be completed on July 15, 2027.