Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rarely seen kitefin shark caught off Taiwan's east coast

Strange, big-eyed shark with small head and large belly brought up from depths of ocean in Taitung

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/16 15:11
Strange deep sea shark caught by fishermen. (Env. Info. Center 環境資訊中心 photo)

Strange deep sea shark caught by fishermen. (Env. Info. Center 環境資訊中心 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of fishermen was surprised to catch a strange-looking shark with big blue eyes, a black body and a tiny head compared to its two-meter-long body.

Many on the fishing boat, as well as in Taitung harbor, had no idea what sort of aquatic creature they had caught. Later, marine experts identified it as a deep-water shark listed as a "vulnerable" species facing a high risk of extinction due to overfishing and climate change, per PTS.

The weather off the coast of Taitung has been particularly good this week, with calm seas allowing fishermen to go further out to sea and return to port in the morning to unload the bountiful catch from their boats.

"I only know it's a shark, a bottom-dwelling shark, but I don't know what kind of shark it is," said fisherman Chen Ju-an (陳如安).

Researchers from the Eastern Marine Biology Research Center said it was a kitefin shark that lives at a depth of about 1,000 meters. This shark is distinctive due to its large liver, which allows it to adjust its buoyancy in the ocean.

"It is generally not aggressive towards humans. It is usually caught by longline fishing or nets that drag the bottom of the ocean. It’s different from other sharks as the liver accounts for a large proportion of its body, which it uses as a buoyancy tool," said Huang Yu-hsu (黃侑勖), an assistant fellow at the Eastern Marine Biology Research Center.

Marine biologists say the species is currently not a protected species in Taiwan but is overfished as fishermen prize its skin and the oil from its liver which is thought to have medicinal uses.
kitefin shark
Eastern Marine Biology Research Center
deep sea shark
Taitung
overfishing
climate change

RELATED ARTICLES

World registers hottest day ever
World registers hottest day ever
2023/07/05 14:05
Taipei's 'mango brigade' works into July as warm climate brings heavy yield
Taipei's 'mango brigade' works into July as warm climate brings heavy yield
2023/07/04 20:43
Respected Indigenous artist drowns at sea in eastern Taiwan
Respected Indigenous artist drowns at sea in eastern Taiwan
2023/06/24 12:09
Taiwan to land F-16V, C-130H at civilian airport
Taiwan to land F-16V, C-130H at civilian airport
2023/06/23 15:49
Hot air balloon featuring Taiwanese deity Mazu takes off
Hot air balloon featuring Taiwanese deity Mazu takes off
2023/06/20 11:33