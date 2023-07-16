Real Salt Lake ups unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Red Bulls

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored in each half, Jefferson Savarino added a goal and an assist and Real Salt Lake cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, upping its unbeaten streak to nine.

Real Salt Lake (10-7-7) improves to 7-0-6 all-time at home against New York (6-9-8) and remains the only team the Red Bulls have played at least three times on the road without a victory.

Luna took a pass from Savarino in the 2nd minute and scored to give Real Salt Lake the lead for good. Luna stretched the lead to 2-0 eight minutes into the second half, using an assist from Danny Musovski to notch his third netter this season.

Frankie Amaya found the net for a fourth time this season, taking a pass from Kyle Duncan in the 80th minute to make it 2-1. But Savarino answered one minute later to push the lead back to two goals. Bryan Oviedo had an assist on Savarino's sixth goal of the campaign.

Zac MacMath stopped three shots for Real Salt Lake. Carlos Coronel had one save for New York.

Real Salt Lake is 6-0-3 during its unbeaten run and has just two losses in its last 16 matches.

The Red Bulls have dropped two in a row for the first time this season.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, the Red Bulls will host D.C. United. Real Salt Lake travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy.

