Taiwan expects unstable weather due to passing tropical storm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will experience unstable weather from Sunday to Tuesday (July 16-18) due to the passage of Tropical Storm Talim in the South China Sea, according to Central Weather Bureau meteorologist Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀).

Chen said the tropical storm could develop into a typhoon as it makes its way towards the Leizhou Peninsula (雷州半島) in Guangdong, China, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (July 19), per UDN.

The tropical storm was 600 kilometers southwest of Eluanbi, the southernmost point of Taiwan, on Sunday morning (July 16), heading northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Chen said big waves can be expected in Taiwan's coastal areas, especially the southwest and outlying islands like Penghu and Kinmen, and beachgoers should be vigilant.

A low-pressure system on Monday and Tuesday (July 17–18) will potentially cause rainfall in the eastern half of Taiwan and Keelung, and central and northern areas can also expect afternoon thunderstorms.

As for temperatures, from Sunday to Tuesday, the eastern half of Taiwan can expect high temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celcius. Northern and central areas will be hot and muggy, reaching highs of about 35 C, and temperatures in the south will reach 34 C.