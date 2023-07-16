Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Explosion injures 30 people at temple celebration in southern Taiwan

Police still investigating cause of explosion in Chiayi City

  244
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/16 11:03
Dozens injured by explosion at temple celebration. (CNA photo)

Dozens injured by explosion at temple celebration. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A generator exploded at the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Chiayi and Lianjing Golden Tiger Association (嘉義和聯境金虎爺會) on Saturday night (July 15).

Nearly 20,000 people had assembled for the streetside celebration when the explosion occurred at the intersection of Datong Road and Jinshan Road at 9:56 p.m. on Saturday, per Liberty Times. Up to 30 people faced injuries, including burn wounds, scalding, cuts, and foot lacerations, and 17 were sent to nearby hospitals, the youngest victim being only two-years-old.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the explosion, with many pointing to fuel-based portable generators. Fireworks, electrical malfunction, or other human causes have not been ruled out.

White smoke rose into the air after the explosion, causing pandemonium at the event, and people could be heard screaming for help. The Chiayi City Fire Department sent 10 ambulances, and of the 17 people sent to the hospital, two were reported to suffer major injuries, according to SETN.

The anniversary celebration was meant to honor the ancestors of the Tiger God with a procession through downtown Chiayi. Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) was also in attendance and visited the altar on Jinshan Road to pray for blessings from the Tiger God on behalf of Chiayi citizens.
explosion
Tiger god
Chiayi
Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui
god procession
traditional culture

RELATED ARTICLES

3 people rescued from river in Taiwan's Alishan area
3 people rescued from river in Taiwan's Alishan area
2023/07/12 12:15
HeroWatch identified as exploding smartwatch that injured New Taipei boy
HeroWatch identified as exploding smartwatch that injured New Taipei boy
2023/07/05 13:27
New Taipei boy suffers 2nd degree burns from smartwatch explosion
New Taipei boy suffers 2nd degree burns from smartwatch explosion
2023/07/04 12:30
Taiwan's Hsinchu deals with aftermath of gas leaks, fires, explosions
Taiwan's Hsinchu deals with aftermath of gas leaks, fires, explosions
2023/06/25 11:55
Numerous gas leaks and fires reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu County
Numerous gas leaks and fires reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu County
2023/06/24 10:50