Explosion injures 30 people at temple celebration in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A generator exploded at the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Chiayi and Lianjing Golden Tiger Association (嘉義和聯境金虎爺會) on Saturday night (July 15).

Nearly 20,000 people had assembled for the streetside celebration when the explosion occurred at the intersection of Datong Road and Jinshan Road at 9:56 p.m. on Saturday, per Liberty Times. Up to 30 people faced injuries, including burn wounds, scalding, cuts, and foot lacerations, and 17 were sent to nearby hospitals, the youngest victim being only two-years-old.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the explosion, with many pointing to fuel-based portable generators. Fireworks, electrical malfunction, or other human causes have not been ruled out.

White smoke rose into the air after the explosion, causing pandemonium at the event, and people could be heard screaming for help. The Chiayi City Fire Department sent 10 ambulances, and of the 17 people sent to the hospital, two were reported to suffer major injuries, according to SETN.

The anniversary celebration was meant to honor the ancestors of the Tiger God with a procession through downtown Chiayi. Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) was also in attendance and visited the altar on Jinshan Road to pray for blessings from the Tiger God on behalf of Chiayi citizens.