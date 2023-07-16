Cody Bellinger's grand slam lifts Cubs over Red Sox 10-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam in a six-run third inning, a day after homering twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.

Bellinger connected off James Paxton (5-2) for his 12th homer and Patrick Wisdom added his 15th an inning later, a two-run drive off Tayler Scott.

Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He had been 0-2 in his previous three starts.

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber tied the score 3-3 with a seventh-inning homer off Nick Martinez in a doubleheader opener, then put Philadelphia ahead 5-4 with an eighth-inning single against Tim Hill (1-3) after pinch-hitter Bryce Harper's RBI single had tied the score.

Manny Machado's 300th homer had given San Diego a 4-3 lead in the eighth against Matt Strahm (6-3).

Craig Kimbrel retired Machado with two on for his 15th save.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Siri hit solo homers in the third off Alec Marsh (0-3) and in the ninth off Nick Wittgren in a doubleheader opener.

Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second straight after a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals, one shy of his career high.

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt (9-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings after Kevin Gausman was scratched early because of discomfort in his left side.

Whit Merrifield homered off All-Star starter Zac Gallen and Bo Bichette against Scott McGough, both solo drives. George Springer drove in two runs.

Yimi García got his second save as Toronto moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41.

Arizona has lost nine of 13.

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th off Jordan Hicks (1-6) as Washington won the completion of a game suspended by rain in the third inning Friday.

Kyle Finnegan (4-3) pitched two innings for the win and Hunter Harvey got his ninth save.

RANGERS 2, GUARDIANS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season and slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks as Texas got its seventh shutout of the season.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

Semien, who entered in a 3-for-36 slide, had two singles, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.

Cleveland's Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed both runs, four hits and four walks over five innings. The Guardians were blanked for the ninth time.

