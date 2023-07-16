Merrifield, Bichette HR as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for seventh win in eight games

TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off National League All-Star Game starter Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

Merrifield added a sacrifice fly later in the eighth and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bassitt (9-5) won his second straight decision as the Blue Jays moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41. The 34-year-old right-hander started in place of Kevin Gausman, who was scratched early Saturday because of discomfort in his left side.

“​​Couldn’t ask for much more on short notice,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “I thought he had a great mix going.”

Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

“I told them once they signed me, ‘Listen, whenever you want me to throw, I’ll throw and I don’t care how many pitches you need me to throw, I’ll throw them,'" Bassitt said.

Nate Pearson worked the seventh, Erik Swanson pitched the eighth and Yimi García finished for his second save in four chances.

Arizona has lost three straight and nine of 13. The Diamondbacks got the lead runner on in four of the final five innings, but couldn’t score. They stranded seven and finished 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

“We need to slow the game down and execute at the most critical time and understand what the situation is asking for,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Gallen (11-4) came in with a record of 7-0 following a Diamondbacks loss, but couldn’t extend that streak against Toronto. The right-hander, who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

“I felt like I just really couldn’t put guys away,” Gallen said. “I felt like I was making decent pitches, they were fouling them off. They were just waiting me out to get pitches they could handle.”

Springer’s bases-loaded single in the second gave Toronto an early lead, but the Diamondbacks tied it in the fourth when two runs scored on Jake McCarthy’s two-out infield single to second base. The Blue Jays challenged the close call at first, but the play stood.

Merrifield promptly restored Toronto’s advantage with a leadoff homer in the bottom half, a drive that bounced off the top of the left field wall and went out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Schneider said Gausman felt sore after his final start before the All-Star break on July 8 at Detroit. An MRI showed no structural damage. Gausman is day-to-day. … RHP Jordan Romano, who left the All-Star game because of a sore back, was not available. An MRI revealed no damage, Schneider said. Romano is day-to-day.

STICKY SITUATION

Gallen, who wears his PitchCom device on the back of his glove, had it fly off at least three times in the first two innings before Schneider complained. Gallen said he thought excess sweat was making the tape that fixes velcro to his glove kept coming unstuck. The velcro holds the PitchCom in place.

“With the roof closed here I think it just gets a little extra humid,” Gallen said. “Just probably sweat more than normal. Obviously, it’s not like I’m trying to do it on purpose. I don’t want it to affect my rhythm.”

VLAD SILENCED

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 3 with a walk. Guerrero, who won the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle last Monday, homered in his first plate appearance Friday night. Guerrero looked frustrated with plate umpire Junior Valentine after being called out on strikes in the eighth, ending a three-pitch at bat.

EARLY HOLE

Arizona 3B Emmanuel Rivera was called for an automatic strike before seeing a pitch from Bassitt in the second. Rivera took three straight balls, then fouled off two pitches before striking out swinging.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.24 ERA) faces Arizona LHP Tommy Henry (5-1, 3.75 ERA) as Toronto goes for the sweep in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports