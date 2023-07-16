Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed

ROME (AP) — A high-speed multi-car crash saw a Formula E race temporarily halted on Saturday.

The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident which started when Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar through a turn and hit a barrier, bouncing back onto the track.

Bird's car was then hit by the Envision of Sebastien Buemi and the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara, who were powerless to avoid the British driver.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns also hit debris and had to abandon the race.

The race was immediately halted and the drivers received swift medical attention. They were all able to extract themselves from their respective cars and walk away without serious injury.

Mitch Evans went on to win the race when it resumed after a lengthy delay.

___

