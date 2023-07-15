Macedonian businessman shot dead in Greek resort town

A Macedonian businessman was fatally shot by two attackers in Greece on Saturday, authorities in both countries said.

The victim's friend was also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The businessman was staying at a villa in the resort town of Hanioti, about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of Thessaloniki.

Greek police said two masked attackers approached a villa on a motorcycle in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The gunmen parked outside, entered the villa and shot the businessman and his friend with at least 19 bullets, police said.

News of the incident was confirmed by North Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A search is now underway to find the two suspects.

What do we know about the victim?

The victim was reportedly a 39-year-old ethnic Albanian businessman who owned casinos or gaming arcades in North Macedonia.

Greek police did not disclose the victim's identity, but Serbian news agency Beta said his name had previously been associated with criminal clans in North Macedonia.

Police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity told the AP news agency they believed the shooting was a contract killing.

zc/dj (AP, Beta)