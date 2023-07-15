Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final

Actor Andrew Garfield, second right, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, second left, sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the C... Actor Andrew Garfield, second right, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, second left, sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)