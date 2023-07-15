CPTPP to discuss China, Taiwan membership bids

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministers of the member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) were expected to discuss the membership applications of six countries including Taiwan and China Sunday (July 16).

Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, John Deng (鄧振中), called on the members to maintain a high standard when discussing Taiwan and China as the whole world was watching their handling of the applications, CNA reported. The 11 members already agreed to allow the United Kingdom to join, and were meeting in New Zealand to deal with the next phase.

Deng said he was not entirely certain whether Taiwan’s case would be specifically mentioned. The ministers might just decide on general standards for all applications, including those by Ecuador, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Ukraine, he said.

Another issue was whether the CPTPP would respond to the applications according to the chronological order in which they were made. Taiwan filed its bid in Sept. 2021, less than a week after China, causing concern that the communist country might try to interfere and block its accession.

Deng said Taiwan’s economic policies and regulations corresponded to the demands made of potential members. It was unfair for China to keep saying the CPTPP should not allow Taiwan to join, the trade official said.

