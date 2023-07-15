Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker

Teen injured head while fleeing what he believed to be kidnappers emerging from unmarked car

  158
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/15 17:54
Teenager (left) hits head on cultivator as he tries to escape plainclothes police, officers wrestle with him. (Changhua County Police Bureau screensho...

Teenager (left) hits head on cultivator as he tries to escape plainclothes police, officers wrestle with him. (Changhua County Police Bureau screensho...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A teenage boy who is of mixed Taiwanese and Vietnamese heritage suffered head injuries while fleeing police who mistook him for an unaccounted-for migrant worker in central Taiwan.

Early evening on July 3, the 17-year-old from Puyan Township in Changhua County was riding a bicycle to a farm. However, when he passed Puyan Panjin Road, police officers mistakenly identified him as a fugitive migrant worker and arrested him, reported ETtoday.

Not knowing the men were police officers, the boy struggled to escape.During the process he smashed his head into a cultivator, causing a wound that required 17 stitches.

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
Officers rush toward teen. (Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

In a video of the incident, the teenager was riding a bicycle when an unmarked black sedan pulled up beside him. Two plainclothes policemen then lunged toward the boy, who tried to run away.

As the officers chased the teen, the left side of his face hit the jagged edge of a cultivator, knocking him over. As he struggled to get back on his feet, the three officers rushed forward, surrounded the boy, and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
Teen hits head on cultivator. (Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

One of the officers squeezed the teen's neck, while the two other officers grabbed his legs and forced him to the ground.

Due to the commotion caused by the arrest, nearby residents came out to see what had happened. However, the police noticed that he did not have a foreign accent and realized that they had arrested the wrong person.

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
(Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

Police learned the 17-year-old's father is Taiwanese, but had been raised solely by his mother who is from Vietnam. He had taken a part-time job during his summer vacation from high school to help out his family.

The boy was reportedly frightened by the men coming out of the car thinking they were kidnappers, and he shouted, "Help!" He also said that he implored them, saying, "I didn't do anything, don't arrest me."

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
(Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

It was not until after the struggle had ended did the men show their badges to the teen. However, he had already suffered a laceration on his face during the arrest and was sent to a nearby hospital, where he received 17

The incident sparked a heated debate in the local area. Changhua County Councilor Chang Chun-yang (張春洋) immediately questioned the police about the incident.

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
(Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

The police responded that if the investigation shows the allegations of wrongful arrest are true, they will take full responsibility.

The Changhua County Police Department was cited by CNA as saying the chief of the Puyan Substation, surnamed Yeh (葉), who was involved in the incident, received a warning for breaking the rules, but the two other police officers were not punished as they acted under Yeh's orders. The substation's officers have since been told to wear uniforms when performing similar duties in the future to avoid misunderstandings by the public.

Boy injured fleeing Taiwan police who mistook him for fugitive migrant worker
Teen uses his phone in the immediate aftermath of the incident. (CNA photo)

Chang said that although police have pledged to provide compensation, a settlement has not yet been reached with the boy's mother. Chang said that he will continue to assist the boy and follow up.
children of immigrants
immigrant children
migrant workers
police
mistaken identity

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman accused of high-interest scam in Taiwan
Woman accused of high-interest scam in Taiwan
2023/07/12 16:45
Two bodies found in ocean near Taiwan's Yongan Fishing Harbor
Two bodies found in ocean near Taiwan's Yongan Fishing Harbor
2023/07/07 20:05
2 migrant workers escape sinking car after crashing into northern Taiwan fishing port
2 migrant workers escape sinking car after crashing into northern Taiwan fishing port
2023/07/03 12:34
Taiwan seeks 8,000 migrant workers for construction sector
Taiwan seeks 8,000 migrant workers for construction sector
2023/07/01 13:52
Tigers, zebra crossings, and road safety not just a Taiwan issue
Tigers, zebra crossings, and road safety not just a Taiwan issue
2023/07/01 12:08