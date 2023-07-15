Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan launches rice exports to Dubai

Agriculture minister compares Dounan rice to computer chips from TSMC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/15 16:50
COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (second right) at the launch of rice exports to Dubai Saturday. 

COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (second right) at the launch of rice exports to Dubai Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will try and replicate the launch of rice exports by a Farmers’ Association in Yunlin County to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to benefit other areas, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Saturday (July 15).

COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) was on hand in the city of Dounan for a ceremony marking the first rice exports by the Farmers’ Association to the Middle East, per CNA. He described the event as a “historic moment” for local agriculture.

By the end of 2023, the association is expected to ship 110 metric tons to Dubai. Last year, the Dounan group exported 1,000 tons of rice to Australia and New Zealand.

Chen said the formula could be replicated by other Farmers’ Associations across the country, as the exports would expand income for local farmers by a significant margin. The quality of local rice products had also helped Dounan become a supplier to high-class hotels, Japanese restaurants, and supermarket chains, he said.

The minister compared Taiwanese rice to semiconductors. Just like the whole world was buying computer chips from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., so the world could also find the best rice at the Dounan Farmers’ Association, according to Chen.
rice
rice exports
Dounan
Yunlin County
Farmers' Association
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Council of Agriculture
COA
Chen Chi-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Pets Show draws large crowds over weekend
Taipei Pets Show draws large crowds over weekend
2023/07/10 12:18
Taiwan has food in abundance but relies heavily on imports
Taiwan has food in abundance but relies heavily on imports
2023/07/07 12:40
Taiwan plans to eradicate classical swine fever by 2024
Taiwan plans to eradicate classical swine fever by 2024
2023/07/06 16:20
Taiwan supplies mangoes to schools in Japanese city of Kasama
Taiwan supplies mangoes to schools in Japanese city of Kasama
2023/06/30 17:16
Taiwan vegetable, fruit prices rise 30% due to unstable weather
Taiwan vegetable, fruit prices rise 30% due to unstable weather
2023/06/25 12:54