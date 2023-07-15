37-member student delegation from China arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 37-member delegation of mainly Chinese students arrived in Taiwan Saturday (July 15) at the invitation of former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) foundation.

The students will spend nine days and eight nights traveling around campuses and visiting popular tourist destinations. During the trip, they will visit National Taiwan University (NTU), National Chengchi University (NCCU), and Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei City, and National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) in Hualien County.

Ma Ying-jeou Foundation Executive Director Hsiao Hsu-chen (蕭旭岑) described the exchange as important for cross-strait peace and for the alleviation of tension, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Welcoming the visitors at Taoyuan International Airport, he thanked the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Immigration Agency (NIA) gave their approval within the week leading up to the students’ arrival.

Before leaving on July 23, delegation leader Hao Ping (郝平), a former president of Peking University, and the group of 31 students will visit night markets, Taroko Gorge in Hualien County, and Pingxi and Jiufen in New Taipei City. At the four universities on their itinerary, they will have the opportunity to interact with Taiwanese students, with Ma present, Hsiao said.