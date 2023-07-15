Tropical Storm Talim to bring rain despite staying away from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Tropical Storm Talim expected to form over the Pacific Ocean Saturday (July 15), the likelihood of heavy rain is likely to increase over the weekend, even though the storm likely will not pass over Taiwan.

A tropical depression located west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon will turn into a tropical storm, forecasters said. Over the following days, it is likely to move west toward China and reach the island of Hainan by Tuesday (July 18).

Even though the storm is not approaching Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau predicted that the north coast, Keelung City, and the east coast would face heavy rain during the weekend beginning Saturday evening, per CNA. The first half of next week will also see more rain than usual, especially in the eastern part of the country and on the Hengchun Peninsula at Taiwan’s southern tip.

Meanwhile, there have been extremely high temperatures of more than 38 C, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) at SETN. Short and heavy showers are likely to occur during the afternoon in the counties of Hualien and Taitung and on the Hengchun Peninsula, but maximum temperatures in those areas will still climb to 37 C or higher, he said.