AP-Global Pictures of the Week: July 8-14, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/07/15 12:10
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July ...
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen flashes four fingers for his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, ju...
U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP...
Iraqi men and their sons swim in the Tigris river to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
A musician performs in front of a small gathering in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A relative of an injured migrant laborer wails outside a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Three migrant labor...
Seen from above, a life size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays ...
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Servi...
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after beating Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis cha...
Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr burn rainbow flags, during a demonstration in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden...
Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the bank...
Revelers run among the fire bull during the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A man rides his bike on a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute relief material to flood affected people stuck in a low lying area around the river Yamun...
Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Kenyans angered by...
Maori Pomeroy-Farrell of Fiji dives during the 1m Springboard Men at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Ph...
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Icelan...
Nia Ali reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100 meter hurdles final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore....
A soldier and his dogs guard an entrance of the Louvre museum courtyard before a dinner to honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Louvre mu...
Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris, during Bastille Day celebrations late Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

JULY 8 - 14, 2023

From Israelis protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, to Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen's fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with a start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, to revelers running among a fire bull during the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

