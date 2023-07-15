Alexa
Taiwan tracks record 16 Chinese naval ships around nation

15 Chinese military planes were also detected

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/07/15 12:05
Chinese naval vessels. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The highest number of Chinese navy vessels detected around Taiwan in a single day has been reported.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 16 naval vessels and 15 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan by 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 15).

According to a freelance journalist based in Vietnam, Duan Dang, 16 is the highest number of People's Liberation Army Navy ships detected around Taiwan in a single day "in recent times." When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in August 2022 there were 14.

The MND said Armed Forces "monitored the situation and tasked CAP (combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities."

Three of the detected aircraft — a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and two multi-role fighter Shenyang J-16s — entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 239 military aircraft and 94 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”
