Delhi races to drain floodwaters with more rain expected

Emergency response teams were working tirelessly into Friday evening to restore order and safety after severe flooding in India's capital region Delhi.

The military were working to reopen jammed flood gates at a barrage on the swollen river Yamuna to help drain out floodwater.

Thousands of residents were evacuated when the Yamuna rose to a 45-year high Wednesday and breached its banks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that state personnel and army engineers were working to "try to ensure that the flood waters do not enter the [main areas of the] city," but warned that more rain was forecast for Saturday.

"To prevent water from flowing into the city, we are trying to create a dam," said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi's flood control and irrigation minister, adding that sacks would be stacked up for the purpose.

Thousands evacuated to temporary camps, schools closed

Police have reported three deaths due to drowning, while television footage and social media images showed water lapping at the sides of the historic site of Red Fort.

The major tourist attraction remained closed as of Friday as well, according to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Trucks and buses were abandoned in several places, and thousands of people were moved to temporary relief camps or nearby elevated roads.

All schools, colleges and non-essential government offices were ordered to remain closed until at least Sunday.

At least 90 people have died in recent days due to heavy rainfall in the northern states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The monsoon season provides a critical lifeline for about 60% of the country's net cultivated area and the industries associated with it.

Delhi has recorded rainfall 91% above-normal this monsoon season that began June 1.

rm/lo (Reuters, AFP)