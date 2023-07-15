Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica test

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch to propel India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test on Friday.

Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, as West Indies was all out for 130 in less than 51 overs.

New cap Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 for India to declare its first innings at 421-5 about an hour after lunch for a lead of 271.

That was imposing considering West Indies made only 150 in its first knock.

Offering spin-friendly Windsor Park to two of the world's best spinners was considered overly charitable not long after West Indies won the toss and decided to let India bowl first.

Ashwin, the No. 1-ranked test bowler with a point to prove after being ommitted from the World Test Championship final, and Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1-ranked test allrounder, padded already impressive statistics with 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

Beside 5-60 from the first innings, Ashwin's dozen wickets in the match gave him an eighth 10-wicket haul in a test, tying Anil Kumble's India record. They are tied for fifth on the all-time list.

Jadeja took 2-38 on Friday for a match haul of five wickets.

In West Indies' second turn at bat, the top order's priority was merely surviving but both openers were gone by tea, both on 7.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was leg before to Jadeja, and cost West Indies a review, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip trying to defend Ashwin.

The batters through lunch, Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, were out within five balls of each other trying to defend the spin; Blackwood was trapped by Ashwin and Reifer was lbw to Jadeja.

When Joshua Da Silva was plum in front to pacer Mohammed Siraj, West Indies was 58-5 in the 30th over.

Alick Athanaze, on debut, top-scored in the first innings with 47, the only score over 20. He, again, had the only score over 20, a 28. Athanaze was dropped on 1 by Jaiswal at short leg but Jaiswal snaffled up the next chance.

Ashwin took the last five wickets, leaving Jason Holder high and dry on 20 from 50 balls.

West Indies has gone the distance only twice in its last 10 tests going back 16 months.

Meanwhile, India extended its unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 tests after a seventh win since 2006.

The highest score by an India man on debut was 187 by Shikhar Dhawan in 2013, and Jaiswal looked set to beat it on Friday morning.

The opener hit slow left-armer Jomel Warrican back over his head for his first test six and wriggled to 171 when he nicked pacer Alzarri Joseph behind and was out caught at 350-3. Jaiswal didn't look happy, though he had the highest score by an India debutant outside India, and faced more balls than any of India's previous debut centurions.

His mammoth innings spanning three days and nearly 8 1/2 hours came from 387 balls and included 16 boundaries. He led a stand of 110 with Virat Kohli.

Ajinkya Rahane came in and didn't last, patting back a bouncer from Kemar Roach on 3.

Kohli racked up his 57th fifty and third slowest, and he and Jadeja took India to lunch on 400-4 with a lead of 250.

Kohli looked good for his 29th test hundred and only his second in the Caribbean. But he was riding his luck.

He gave a half-chance at leg slip before he scored, and was dropped twice on Friday. On 40, he was spilled by Brathwaite in the covers off Warrican, and dropped on 72 in the first over after lunch by Da Silva off Roach.

Kohli's luck ran out when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall returned to bowl for the first time in more than 24 hours. He left the field on Thursday morning due to an apparent chest infection but started Friday in the field.

In Cornwall's second over of the day, Kohli turned him down the leg side and steered the ball straight to slip fielder Athanaze. Kohli's hard-fought 76 from 182 balls included five boundaries.

India waited six more overs to declare at 421-5, after Ishan Kishan scored his first run on his test debut about an hour after lunch. Jadeja was 37 not out.

The wickets were shared around and Roach was the unluckiest. He should have also had Jaiswal leg before late Thursday but it wasn't given and West Indies was out of reviews. Warrican did most of the heavy lifting, 45 overs for 1-106. Cornwall's absence allowed Athanaze to take his maiden wicket.

