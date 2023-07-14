Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Russia had agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal.

But the Kremlin has not made any statements on the matter and stressed it would only extend the deal if its own conditions are met.

Erdogan told reporters that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone.

"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader claimed he and Putin "are on the same page" when it comes to renewing the deal.

Why is the Black Sea grain deal important?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 disrupted grain exports from Ukraine, causing food shortages in some countries and prices to soar around the world.

According to the World Food Program, grain from Ukraine feeds some 400 million people worldwide.

Turkey helped broker the Black Sea grain deal in July 2022 and it has been renewed a number of times since.

The deal has allowed Ukraine to export more than 32 million metric tons of grain, much of which has gone to developing countries in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere.

The current agreement is set to lapse on July 18 unless it is renewed.

Russia demands export assurances

Moscow has repeatedly threatened not to renew the Black Sea grain deal because it says promises regarding its own fertilizer and grain exports have not been fulfilled.

In particular, Russia is seeking relief from Western sanctions on payments, logistics and shipping insurance, which it says has been an obstacle for its exports.

In an interview with state television on Thursday, Putin said "not one" of Russia's demands under the deal had been met.

"I want to emphasize that nothing was done, nothing at all. It's all one-sided," Putin said. "We will think about what to do, we have a few more days."

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Putin a letter about extending the deal and removing the barriers to Russian fertilizer exports.

Erdogan said he hopes "that with this letter we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor with our joint efforts and those of Russia."

