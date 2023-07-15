Alexa
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard's lead with late attack

By Associated Press
2023/07/15 00:08
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with...
Breakaway riders clim Grand Colombier pass during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with start in...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, crosses the finish line during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycli...
Fans wait on Grand Colombier pass for the riders during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with st...
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with...
Canada's Hugo Houle climbs towards Grand Colombier pass during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) ...
Germany's Georg Zimmermann climbs toward Grand Colombier during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles)...

LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France (AP) — Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain on the Tour de France and Tadej Pogacar cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard's lead in the fight for the yellow jersey on Friday.

Kwiatkowski, a seasoned veteran with the Ineos Grenadiers team, was part of an early breakaway and went solo about 11 kilometers from the daunting mountaintop finish.

Vingegaard and Pogacar watched each other closely. Well shepherded by his UAE Team Emirates teammates, Pogacar did not attack before the last 500 meters of the 17.4-kilometer-long ascent, yet managed to gain some precious time.

Pogacar crossed the line in third position behind Kwiatkowski and Maxim van Gils, four seconds ahead of Vingegaard. He was awarded a time bonus of four seconds for his third-place finish to cut Vingegaard's overall lead to just nine seconds ahead of two big mountain stages scheduled in the Alps over the weekend before Monday's second rest day.

