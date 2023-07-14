How bunkers were turned into cultural centers

The almost 40-meter-high (131-foot-high) former flak tower in the district of St. Pauli houses media companies, artists and creatives, as well as the ... The almost 40-meter-high (131-foot-high) former flak tower in the district of St. Pauli houses media companies, artists and creatives, as well as the popular club Uebel & Gefährlich. In the last few years, five more floors have been added, and soon a hotel will open there. The flagship project for a green city features an exterior stairway winding up to the roof, planted with trees and shrubs.