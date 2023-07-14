Alcohol Ingredients Market Size, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 9.1%

Our research study on the global Alcohol Ingredients market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Alcohol Ingredients market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global alcohol ingredients market size was US$ 1.81 billion in 2021. The global alcohol ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Ethanol, often known as ethyl alcohol, is a kind of alcohol present in all alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer, and spirits such as whiskey, vodka, and others. Alcohol is also used as a drug in the pharmaceutical industry. It is developed through the fermentation of carbohydrates in various foods. Alcohol could be made from a variety of grains, fruits, sugar, vegetables, yeast, bacteria, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing consumption of alcoholic beverages will primarily fuel the demand for alcohol ingredients during the forecast period. The market is also driven by the growing trend of clubbing, night parties, etc. In addition to that growing consumer purchasing power will benefit the alcohol ingredients market during the analysis period.

The rising number of hotels, taverns, and pubs offering alcoholic beverages will contribute to the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. Apart from that, the global alcohol ingredients market is forecast to witness various opportunities due to the rapidly growing pharmaceuticals sector. On the flip side, rapidly rising awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol addiction may limit the demand for alcohol ingredients during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the alcohol ingredients market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rapid expansion of the alcohol industry. In Europe, more than half of the world’s wine is produced. It is the world’s largest exporter of alcohol due to the presence of major producers in the sector. The most important markets in Europe are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Thus, the aforementioned factors will drive the demand for alcohol ingredients in the region during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• Brightcove (US)

• Treatt Plc

• Biospringer

• AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• DDW

• The Color House

• Sensient Technologies

• The Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Döhler

• Kerry, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global alcohol ingredients market segmentation focuses on Ingredient, Beverage, and Region.

By Ingredient Type

• Yeast

• Starch

• Enzymes

• Others

By Beverage Type

• Beer

• Wine

• Whiskey

o Spirits

o Gin

o Rum

o Tequila

o Brandy

o others

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

