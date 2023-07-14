Food Certification Market Size, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Food Certification market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Food Certification market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global food certification market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global food certification market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food certification is a document that certifies that food products are safe for consumption. Food safety is critical for people who are exposed to biological, chemical, or physical substances in food or food conditions that could harm them. Restaurants, cafes, and other small catering businesses benefit from food certification because it helps them comply with food safety standards. Food certification requires parts of the food and beverage sector to make consumable commodities in a clean, safe, and sanitary environment. It is a measure to improve the company’s reputation as a manufacturer of high-quality, safe products while also strengthening food regulatory compliance monitoring.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Changing consumer habits and rising awareness related to food safety are primarily driving the growth of the food certification market. In addition to that, the growing demand for convenience foods will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing cases related to the consumption of contaminated foods will drive the food certification market forward. In addition, the growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and poultry products will benefit the food certification market in the coming years.

The growing global population is leading to deforestation. Rodents are commonly found in kitchens, which may spoil the food and harm human health. Thus, it will escalate the demand for the food certification market. Furthermore, rising initiatives by government bodies aimed at food safety will prompt the growth of the food certification market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the food certification may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the food certification market. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing importance of food certification in the region. Furthermore, growing incidents of foodborne illness will contribute to the growth of the food certification market during the analysis period.

The governments in the region are also highly focused on the safety, quality, and operating procedures used by food processing, packing, and storage facilities. Thus, the implementation of significant rules and regulations will drive the food certification market forward.

Leading Players

• TV SD

• ALS Limited

• Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

• Kiwa Sverige

• Lloyd’s Register

• Bureau Veritas

• SGS SA

• Intertek Group Plc

• Eurofins Scientific

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global food certification market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• ISO 22000

• KOSHER

• BRC

• SQF

• IFS

• HALAL

• Free-from certifications

• Other

By Application

• Meat, poultry, and seafood products

• Dairy products

• Infant food products

• Beverages

• Bakery & confectionery products

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Food Certification Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Food Certification market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Food Certification Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Food Certification market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

