Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Animal Feed Additives market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Animal Feed Additives market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global animal feed additives market size was US$ 20.1 billion in 2021. The global animal feed additives market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal feed additives are food supplements that increase feed quality for agricultural animals. Antibiotics, Amino Acids, Proteins, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, and Antioxidants are all popular feed additives that improve the food quality of the product. Feed additives have a variety of health benefits, including boosting metabolism, reducing joint pain, manipulating microflora, etc. Various food and feed safety regulators, including the FDA, the FFDCA, and the European Commission, have authorized these feed products.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Animal feed additives are growing in popularity due to their health benefits. Furthermore, the rising demand for livestock-based products, including meat & dairy products, eggs, etc., is forecast to fuel the growth of the animal feed additives market.

The growing consumption of poultry meat is expected to benefit the animal feed additives market in the coming years. Apart from that, the rising population and increasing demand for healthy food products will contribute to the growth of the animal feed additives market.

The low cost associated with the production of animal feed additives may limit the growth of the market. In addition, the growing inclination towards gyms and fitness centers is expected to be opportunistic for the animal feed additives market as the people are advised to increase meat consumption. On the flip side, stringent regulations for use of antibiotics may limit the growth of the animal feed additives market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the highest share in the animal feed additives market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The growth of the European market is attributed to the high consumption of meat. Further, the growing focus of people on health and fitness is expected to drive the demand for animal feed additives during the study period. Product launches will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the industry growth.

The Asia-Pacific animal feed additives market is forecast to record a significant growth rate due to the rising population of the region. In addition, the growing consumption of animal feed additives will unfold potential growth opportunities for the animal feed additives market.

Leading Players

• Cargill

• New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

• Perdue Farms Inc.

• Evonik Industries

• Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

• Nutreco NV

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• Land O’Lakes Inc.

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

• For Farmers NV

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global animal feed additives market segmentation focuses on Product, Livestock, and Region.

By Product Type

• Antibiotics

• Vitamins

• Amino Acids

• Acidifiers

• Feed Enzymes

• Antioxidants

By Livestock

• Swine

• Poultry

• Aquatic

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

