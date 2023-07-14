Motorsport driving center opens at south Taiwan racetrack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dapeng Bay International Circuit in Pingtung County reopened for business after COVID-19 Friday (July 14) with the addition of a motorsport training center.

The track was the first in Taiwan to have been certified by the FIA international automobile federation with a Grade 2 level. After three years of closure due to the pandemic, the Suntek Group was awarded a lease last October.

Apart from reopening the racetrack, the company on Friday also launched the Delta Motorsport Driving Center at the same location. Suntek Chair Annie Kao (高易誼) told UDN that the company wanted to promote racing culture, and provide car enthusiasts with a safe environment to enjoy their love of driving.

The aim of the reopening and the launch of the driving center was to stimulate the development of a local racing culture, according to Suntek CEO Ray Wu (吳睿宏).

The only other track in Taiwan was the 3.5-kilometer Lihpao Racing Park in Taichung City’s Houli District. The site also featured a go-kart and an off-road circuit.

