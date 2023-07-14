Environmental regulations cause headaches for Taiwan campsite operators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 19 of Yilan’s 105 campsites comply with environmental regulations passed by the government last year, and so far five have been shut down as a result.

The government passed new environmental protection regulations last year which prohibit campsites from being located near potential landslide sites or streams, with many campsites continuing to operate illegally. The regulations have caused headaches for some owners, many of whom are indigenous Taiwanese who developed their businesses long before the government began to regulate the industry.

On Friday (July 14), UDN reported that more than 20 business owners joined local legislators for a meeting to voice concerns that the regulations were too strict. Many campsite operators called on the government to revise them.

Highland Aborigine Constituency legislator Yosi Takun (孔文吉) echoed owners' concerns, and suggested the government temporarily suspend the implementation of the regulations. Takun said owners told him that after many years in the business, sudden orders to close their camping grounds will make their businesses unsustainable.

Despite the protests, the Yilan Business and Tourism Department said that it is arranging further onsite inspections of campgrounds, and will order the immediate closure of businesses found to be breaking the rules.

Camping has become an increasingly popular choice for short vacation getaways in Taiwan in recent years, especially post-pandemic. Taiwanese tourists spent an estimated NT$35 billion (US$1.13 billion) paying to camp in 2022, and web searches for camping related tourism increased an average of 117% per month over 2021.