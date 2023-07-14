MiRNA Tools and Services Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “MiRNA Tools and Services: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

MiRNAs are involved in different aspects of cellular regulation, including development and differentiation, apoptosis, immune response, and inflammation among others. A miRNA tool and service kit provide convenient tools for researchers to research towards this phenomenon at its most initial level to facilitate them to understand how it works more quickly. The growing incidences of chronic diseases and rising number of cancer cases as well as recent funding activities towards gene therapies are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- as of April 2021, worldwide around 41 million people died of Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) each year, witnessing for around 71% of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases caused the greatest number of deaths around 17.9 million, followed by cancers with 9.3 million, and respiratory diseases with 4.1 million deaths , and diabetes with 1.5 million deaths. Furthermore, the market witnessed new product launches and funding activities.

For instance, in February 2019, US based Promega Corporation launched its new Maxwell RSC miRNA Plasma and Serum Kit to purify total circulating RNA, including miRNA, from plasma, serum and enriched exosomes for different advance techniques such as NGS or ddPCR etc. Moreover, in February 2021, Swiss pharmaceuticals major Novartis entered into a grant agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Under this agreement, the foundation would provide funding for discovery and development of an in vivo gene therapy for treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Also, growing technological advancements in bioinformatics and increasing number of research and clinical trials are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with miRNA Tools impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global MiRNA Tools, and Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and recent funding activities towards gene therapy research. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising expansion Contract Research Organization (CROs) and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global MiRNA Tools and Services Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific inc

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Services

Research Tools

Services

By Technology

Extraction Tools

qRT-PCR

NGS

Microarray

Functional Analysis Tools

Others

By End User

Research and Academic Institutes

IVD, Pharma and Biotech Companies

CROs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

