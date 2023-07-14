Forskolin Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Bioprex Labs, Sabinsa Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled Forskolin: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Forskolin refers to an active compound derived from the roots of the Indian coleus (Coleus forskohlii), a tropical plant related to mint. The plant mainly grows in Nepal, India, and Thailand. Forskolin. Forskolin has application in treatment of obesity, glaucoma, allergies and asthma, heart failure, and intestinal spasms among others. The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for dietary supplements as well as surging population of geriatric population are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- as of 2019, around 17.9 million people lost their lives due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), witnessing 32% of all global deaths. Furthermore, as per United Nations estimates – In 2019, there were around 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Also, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for natural dietary supplements are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost and availability of substitute and side effects associated with consumption of forskolin impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Forskolin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and wide availability of raw materials. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease and growing demand for plant based health supplements in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Forskolin Market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Bioprex Labs

Sabinsa Corporation

Wolfson Berg Limited

Varion Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Alchem International Limited

Flavour trove

Alexa Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Concentration:

Low Concentration (10%)

Medium Concentration (20% to 40%)

High Concentration (95%)

By Application:

Allergy Treatment

Weight Management

Respiratory Problems

Cardiovascular Disorders

Glaucoma

Hypothyroidism

Psoriasis

Others

By End Use:

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

