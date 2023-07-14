Veterinary Oncology Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Elanco, One Health

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Veterinary Oncology: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Veterinary Oncology Market is valued approximately USD 207.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Veterinary oncology is the treatment of cancer-stricken pets in order to improve their quality of life. One of the most common causes of mortality in pets is cancer. Skin cancer and bone cancer are more common in dogs and cats. Due to constant exposure of animal skin to UV rays, skin tumors are the most prevalent and often diagnosed cancer in domestic animals. Veterinarians utilize the HHHHHMM scale to assess the quality of life of pet owners before making treatment decisions for diseases like cancer. The rising prevalence of cancer in the pet population, together with the increased use of veterinary cancer therapy as a treatment strategy, is driving market expansion. Another element driving market expansion is the global use of canine cancer registry to quantify cancer incidences. According to Frontiers in Veterinary Science in February 2019, The Swiss Canine Cancer Registry (SCCR) was used as a data source and was developed for future comparison research of canine and human cancers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5762

This database is also useful in reducing the occurrence of malignant tumours in the human population, resulting in market expansion. Researchers working on veterinary oncology studies are helping to propel the veterinary oncology market forward. For example, the University of Illinois conducted a study in August 2017 that involved more precise identification of metastasis (cancer spread throughout the body) in dogs with head and neck cancers.

Furthermore, market participants are concentrating on new product development and strategic partnerships. For example, in 2018, AdvaVet, an Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB company, launched XR17 technology, which is based on nanoparticle formulation and makes a single Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) or numerous APIs water soluble. It is a combined therapy that is also used to treat a variety of cancer conditions in pets. Major drivers driving the market are increased expenditure on animal healthcare in developed economies due to rising willingness to spend on pet healthcare by owners and government initiatives for veterinary cancer treatment. In addition, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) predicted in October 2019 that one out of every four dogs may have neoplasia at some point in their lifetimes. However, the high cost of veterinary cancer therapy, as well as side effects of oncology medications including as hair loss, decreased appetite, and vomiting, will stifle market expansion between 2022 and 2028.

The key regions considered for the global Veterinary Oncology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the veterinary oncology market. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to dominate the market. The growing focus on pet health, the presence of a large number of pet medicine manufacturing companies, and the rapid acceptance of novel pet care medications are all contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the government’s increased support for pet oncology treatment in this region, as well as the existence of market behemoths in the oncology market, are boosting the market. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to develop over the forecast period as veterinarians become more aware of various treatment procedures for pets, veterinary healthcare infrastructure improves, and animal healthcare expenditure rises.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5762

Major market player included in this report are:

PetCure Oncology

Zoetis

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Accuray Incorporated

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

One Health

Regeneus Ltd.

Morphogenesis, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapy

Surgery

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Others

By Animal type:

Canine

Feline

By Cancer Type:

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Cancer

Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5762

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5762

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com