Tattoo Removal Devices Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Syneron candela, Astanza, EL.En. S.p.A

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled "Tattoo Removal Devices: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market is valued approximately USD 128.46 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Tattoos are skin piercings that can be temporary or permanent. The majority of persons who get their skin tattooed are between the ages of 18 and 24. Permanent tattoo removal is a process for removing tattoos from the skin. Tattoo removal is accomplished using surgical, laser, cream, and other methods. Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, deep chemical peels, and Rejuvi are some of the other techniques available. To erase black and coloured tattoos, lasers such as the Q-switched Nd-YAG laser, the Q-switched Alexandrite laser, and the Q-switched ruby laser are employed.

Some of the significant market growth drivers include an increase in demand for tattoo removal among both young and seniors due to tattoo regret, as well as a high desire for non-invasive or minimally invasive methods for aesthetic treatment. According to Astanza Lasers, roughly 45.0 million Americans have at least one tattoo, and nearly 21,000 tattoo parlours in the United States generate a potential tattoo removal patient every day, driving market demand dramatically.

Furthermore, the average income per patient is around USD 1,400, and the market is expected to create tremendous prospects for market players and investors, with nearly 7 million people suffering from tattoo regret. Tattoo removal technologies are predicted to be in great demand due to the high occurrence of “tattoo remorse” among millennials. According to a B&T MAGAZINE article, over 28.6% of females and around 29.7% of males want to get rid of their tattoos, while more than 35.0 percent of the population aged 18-21 regrets becoming inked. In contrast, between 2021 and 2027, the high cost of tattoo removal operations would limit market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The worldwide tattoo removal devices market was dominated by North America. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to increase at a significant rate. This is due to an increase in the number of tattoo parlours and the availability of improved tattoo removal equipment, as well as an increase in the number of people getting tattooed. Due to an increase in the number of people having tattoos in countries like Japan and India, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing area over the projection period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lutronic Corporation

Hologic (Cynosure, Inc.)

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Syneron candela

Astanza, EL.En. S.p.A

Cutera Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Beijing Nubway S&T Co. Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd

Cynosure Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device

Laser Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

Ultrasound Devices

By End-use

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spa & Beauty Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

