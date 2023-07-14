Stroke Post Processing Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | ISchemaView, Inc., Siemens

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Stroke Post Processing Software: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market is valued approximately USD 143.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Stroke is a time-sensitive condition in which every minute counts. Frontline physicians may make faster and more confident judgments on patient treatments and transfers because to stroke post processing software. The software systems provide better treatment outcomes for stroke victims. The use of stroke post-processing software shortens the time it takes for patients to leave the hospital and allows them to regain functional independence. The COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted the market owing to uncertainty, since many healthcare facilities were shut down or restricted as precautionary measures to prevent the infection from spreading. Due to the essential nature of the stroke, however, market circumstances improved. The Stroke Post Processing Software Market size is expected to grow in the coming years due to an increase in the number of cases connected to ischemic strokes.

According to the World Stroke Organization (WSO), the burden of strokes increased significantly between 1990 and 2019, with a 70% increase in incident strokes, a 43% increase in mortality, a 102 percent increase in prevalent strokes, and a 143 percent increase in DALYs. The global cost of stroke is predicted to be approximately USD 721 billion, or 0.66 percent of global GDP. In both developed and emerging nations, government policies that promote the overall adoption of healthcare IT solutions to improve healthcare outcomes operate as a primary reinforcing factor for the industry. Companies are required by well-defined laws and regulations to preserve patient data in order to respect consumers’ privacy rights. However, over the projected period of 2022-2028, the market will be hampered by stringent regulatory policies connected with stroke post processing software.

The key regions considered for the Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of factors such as the increased prevalence of stroke cases in the region, massive rise in the patient population, and supportive government investments for the development of better healthcare facilities, North America had the leading revenue share. A stroke affects more than 795,000 people in the United States each year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. This is due to increased understanding of treatment choices, increased manufacturing R&D, and improved healthcare infrastructure as a result of technological improvements. In the recent decade, Asia Pacific has experienced a number of healthcare challenges, including an ageing population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses due to sedentary lifestyles. As a result, healthcare demands and costs have increased across the region, forcing healthcare companies to rethink their population health management strategies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brainomix

Viz.Ai, Inc.

General Electric Company

ISchemaView, Inc.

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

RAPIDAI

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation

Desktop

Mobile Phones & Tablets

By Modality

CT Scan

MRI

By Type

Ischemic Stroke

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Others

By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

