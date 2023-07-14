Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | ProMedica, Golden Living Centers

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028 After a stay in acute care hospitals or other healthcare settings, people can go to skilled nursing facilities for short-term nursing and rehabilitation services.

Individuals who require greater levels of care outside of hospital settings for diseases that require constant monitoring by medical staff might receive services in skilled nursing facilities. Assistance with activities of daily living, post-hospital and post-surgical care, long-term custodial care, individual care plans, and other benefits are all available through skilled nurse facility services. This can be attributed to the expanding elderly population and, as a result, the global prevalence of chronic diseases.

According to the National Council on Aging, 80 percent of persons over the age of 65 have at least one chronic illness, with 68 percent having two or more. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among individuals in various developed and developing countries is influencing the skilled facility service market’s growth prospects. However, high cost of skilled nursing services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market share. The region has the well established healthcare infrastructure and strong public healthcare insurance sytems which drives the market growth. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expansion is projected to be aided by a growing population and rising levels of disposable income. Over the projection period, adoption of the most advanced technology and investments in healthcare would drive the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc

The Ensign Group, Inc

Genesis Healthcare, Inc

Extendicare

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

ProMedica

Golden Living Centers

Life Care Centers of America

Emeritus Corporation

Gentiva Health Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type Of Facility:

Freestanding

Hospital

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

