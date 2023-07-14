Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players | Bullard, ILC Dover

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Powered Air Purifying Respirators: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.
Global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market is valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) is a motorized system that cleans ambient air before delivering it to the user’s breathing zone. A PAPR works by blowing polluted air through a HEPA filter, which eliminates the contamination and delivers clean air to a facepiece. A PAPR system consists of a battery, a blower, a headpiece, and a breathing tube. The rise of numerous infectious biohazards, as well as the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are predicted to boost market expansion. The use of these items by doctors and healthcare workers has increased as a result of the pandemic, as they provide the best protection against coronavirus when compared to reusable elastomeric half-face piece respirators and N95 FFRs.
Since the beginning of 2021, all businesses have resumed normal operations, resulting in a surge in demand for powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) from a variety of industries, including oil & gas, petrochemical, industrial, and others.
The increased number of COVID-19 cases puts healthcare personnel at risk of getting respiratory infections during patient examinations and surgeries, which is projected to drive up demand for these goods in the United States. From 3rd January 2020 to 16th April 2021, WHO recorded 1,087,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 23,445 deaths. As of April 17th, 2021, there are 85,319 active COVID cases in the world, with 84,230 cases in mild condition and 1089 cases in critical condition. In the United States, strict regulatory standards for employee health and safety in high-risk activities are likely to enhance market growth throughout the projection period. The industry is likely to be driven by an increasing number of large-scale infrastructure expenditures, such as hotels and medical hospital projects in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles. Growing demand for additional floor space in various industries has resulted in an increase in construction and renovation projects around the country. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on product demand. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of air purifying respirators.
The key regions considered for the global Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the worldwide PAPR market. Regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standard Institution (ANSI) have imposed severe occupational health and safety standards on enterprises in the region, requiring them to use PAPR to ensure employee safety. Over the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in demand for these items. The market is predicted to rise as a result of an increase in the number of occurrences of industrial fatalities in the region’s emerging economies due to a lack of employee safety awareness and suitable protective gear.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Avon Rubber PLC
Bullard
ILC Dover
Honeywell International, Inc.
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Optrel AG
Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Sundstrom Safety AB
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Half Mask
Full Face Mask
Helmets, Hoods & Visors
By Application:
Oil & Gas
Metal Fabrication
Agricultural
Food & Beverage
Fire Services
Petrochemical/Chemical
Industrial
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
