Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su to visit Taiwan

Su will receive honorary doctorate and meet with chip suppliers during visit

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/14 17:55
AMD CEO Lisa Su. (AMD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), will visit Taiwan on Monday (July 17).

Su will attend a ceremony at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYMCTU), where she will be given an honorary doctorate degree. After that, she is expected to hold business meetings throughout the week related to supply chain issues and AMD investments, reported CNA.

At the NYMCTU event, Su will give a speech and have a dialogue with students on the topics of higher education, talent cultivation, and the future of university education, according to the university.

Her nomination for the honorary doctorate is in recognition of her successful business management of a top technological company and was originally accepted in 2018. However, the award ceremony was delayed for years due to COVID 19.

Su recently received international media attention after AMD held a technology conference in San Francisco and announced the launch of the MI300X chip designed to facilitate generative AI applications. The product is expected to position AMD as a major challenger to Nvidia in the emerging AI chip market.

Su’s visit to Taiwan comes several weeks after Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) came to Taiwan. Huang came to ensure a steady supply of chips from Taiwanese suppliers, and to promote his companies ambitious ventures into the development of AI-related products and platforms.

Likewise, Su’s visit is expected to stir excitement about new developments in AI and the critical role of Taiwan’s chip foundries in the international supply chain for this rapidly expanding industry.
AI
Nvidia
AMD
Lisa Su
Jensen Huang
semiconductor chips
NYMCTU

