Taiwan 5th most popular country for expats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranked No. 5 in the world out of 53 destinations, and second for quality of life in the 2023 Expat Insider survey by InterNations, reports said Friday (July 14).

In the overall list, Mexico came first, followed by Spain and Panama. Malaysia at No. 4 was the only Asian country performing better than Taiwan, with Thailand following in sixth place and the Philippines at No. 8.

The affordability, quality, and availability of healthcare was the main factor for Taiwan’s high ranking, putting it at the top of the subcategory. The country came third for travel and transit, including positive appraisals of public transportation for its affordability and of travel opportunities.

The state of the local economy, fair pay, job satisfaction, and the cost of living all received positive marks. The main problems for the expats participating in the survey were language and culture, as well as the work-life balance in a work culture which did not promote flexibility and independent work.

InterNations found 78% of expats happy with their life in Taiwan, compared to an average of 72% worldwide. Personal safety and job security also received positive ratings from the respondents.