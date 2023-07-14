Taiwanese singer Bobby Chen barred from Tianmu Beer Festival over #MeToo incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Friday (July 14) will suspend singer Bobby Chen's (陳昇) scheduled performance at the Tianmu Beer Festival on July 22, after he was accused by a female record designer of sexual harassment.

In June, Lu Wei-chia (呂瑋嘉) uploaded three posts on Facebook alleging that during a meeting held at a singer's company in 2019, the man made inappropriate physical contact with her after drinking alcohol, but she did not mention Chen by name, reported Liberty Times. Lu said the singer repeatedly asked her if she wanted to have sex with him and coerced her into drinking whisky.

She said the singer's team then downplayed the incident in apology letters they sent to her. Dissatisfied with Chen's response and seeing that he was scheduled to perform at the beer festival on July 22, Lu on Friday decided to reveal that Chen was the man who sexually harassed her.

During a press conference on Friday, Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said the city has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. He has asked the city's Department of Economic Development to deal with the matter and provide an explanation to the public, reported UDN.

In a press release, Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC) said Tianmu Beer Festival's main event will take place at Tianmu Sports Park from July 22-23. However, there will be "adjustments to the performance lineup" on July 22, and the performance by the artist Bobby Chen and the New Formosa Band will be suspended.