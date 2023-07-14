China has reportedly built its own Soviet-style Zubr-class amphibious transport ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has reportedly taken possession of two new Zubr-class amphibious assault hovercraft (LCAC) in the past few months, which suggests that China is now capable of producing the vessels domestically and without foreign assistance.

The Zubr-class amphibious transport ships are of Soviet design, and according to recent reports, the PLAN is now in possession of six of the vessels, reported Naval News. The large amphibious transport ships, designated Type 728, could be instrumental in a potential invasion of Taiwan, especially for transporting heavy equipment.



The first two of China’s Zubr ships were manufactured in Crimea under an agreement with Ukraine, prior to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. The third and fourth Zubr ships were constructed in China under the supervision of Ukrainian engineers, and were delivered in 2018.

However, the fifth and sixth units were only spotted in recent weeks and appear to sport some minor design differences from the previous four models. According to Popular Mechanics, this suggests that China has acquired original blueprints for the vessels and is now capable of producing the heavy amphibious assault ships independently.

At top speeds, the Zubr vessel can reach over 110 km per hour and is capable of transporting up to 150 tons of cargo, or the equivalent of three battle tanks or 10 armored vehicles. If a Zubr vessel is loaded with only troops, it can carry 360 soldiers in the cargo compartment.

Excluding the six Zubr vessels, China’s primary assets for transporting troops and armored vehicles to the shores of Taiwan are the Type 075 amphibious assault ships with helicopter landing decks, the Type 071 amphibious transport docks, and the Type 726 LCAC vessels. Military analysts also anticipate the transport capacity of the PLAN would be augmented by requisitioning civilian ferries.



The Type 075 amphibious assault ship. (AP photo)

There are currently three Type 075 vessels in service; the Anhui, the Guanxi, and the Hainan, with five more expected to join the PLAN fleet over the next decade. There are nine of the Type 071 amphibious transport docks in service, with no known plans to build more.



The Type 071 amphibious transport dock. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

The Type 726 transport ship is smaller than the Zubr-class LCACs and can carry either one battle tank, or two armored vehicles, or about 70 personnel. Unlike the smaller Type 726 transports, the Zubr-class ships can be equipped with a much wider array of armaments, including surface to air missiles, Gatling guns, and rocket launchers to protect the cargo being transported before and after it reaches its target shore.



The Type 726 LCAC with a Zubr-class transport in the background. (PLAN photo)

At top speeds, the Zubr ships could make the passage from Chinese ports across the Taiwan Strait in two hours. With only six of the craft operating unimpeded for 24 hours, they could deposit over 4,000 Chinese troops to Taiwan.

With China able to produce the ships independently, military analysts will be watching closely to determine their rate of production and calculate how a fleet of Zubr transport ships may alter the logistics of a potential invasion of Taiwan.