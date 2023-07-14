Alexa
Taiwan charges basketball star Quincy Davis after domestic violence incident

Davis fought with ex-wife outside police station in May

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/14 16:27
File photo of Quincy Davis (first left).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Basketball star Quincy Davis was charged with domestic violence after a fight with his ex-wife in May, reports said Friday (July 14).

In 2013, Davis was the first prominent foreign athlete to become a naturalized citizen of Taiwan and give up his United States passport. He was playing for the New Taipei Kings in the P. League+ (PLG).

Davis was involved in a fight with his ex-wife in front of a police station in Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District on May 12. He was later released on bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,200).

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office said Friday the athlete had admitted breaking domestic violence laws, the Liberty Times reported. Before the incident, he had been placed under a restraining order. During the May tussle in Zhongli, his ex-wife’s left hand and right forearm were injured, the report said.
