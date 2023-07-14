AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remai... A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remains of 30 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II, arrived at the Memorial center in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)