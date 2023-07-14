Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/14 15:06
U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP...
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Icelan...
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to win their women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis champi...
A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remai...
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Cle...
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the second day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pampl...
People spend time in a public pool in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater during a hot day in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, United States President Joe Biden, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Deputy Secreta...
Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesda...
US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain's King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, M...
A Ukrainian policeman of a special police unit falls as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk reg...

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP...

Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Icelan...

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to win their women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis champi...

A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The remai...

The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Cle...

People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the second day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pampl...

People spend time in a public pool in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater during a hot day in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

From left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, United States President Joe Biden, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Deputy Secreta...

Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesda...

US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain's King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, M...

A Ukrainian policeman of a special police unit falls as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk reg...

July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. A volcano erupted in Iceland and Europe experienced sweltering summer heat. People protested the rising cost of living in Kenya. In sports, the Tour de France finishes its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com